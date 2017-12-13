

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in November after inching up by 0.1 percent in October.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices ticked up by 0.1 percent in November after rising by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Core prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



