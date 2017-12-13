Ignite Ratings Token Sale - 15th January - World's First Decentralized, Self-Regulating Investment Platform With Index Fund

Ignite Ratings has announced details of its token sale ahead of the development and release of its revolutionary self-regulating Investment Platform; Ignite looks set to turn the way trading is conducted on its head

GIBRALTAR, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / Ignite Ratings, a Gibraltar-based blockchain startup, is the world's first, truly decentralized, self-regulating platform powered entirely by crowd-sourced opinion. Ignite plans to disrupt the way that ICOs and digital assets are reviewed and traded by adopting a truly innovative approach, combining a decentralised intelligence platform with an investment index that is powered by the ratings platform itself. Ignite's software automatically deploys the index's capital by way of investment into the highest-rated assets and returns 50 percent of profits generated by the index back to qualified token holders.

Ratings agencies in traditional finance are incentivised by the issuers, which creates a clear conflict of interest. Additionally, traditional ratings are not based on real-time information, but are usually written and distributed after the fact; thus value for a trader or investor is limited at best. Ignite breaks away from the traditional incentive model as its users are actually deploying capital which they contributed during the Ignite ICO. Thus, token holders are incentivised to rate assets appropriately, as funds are automatically deployed by way of investment into the platform's most highly-rated assets.

The Ignite platform works much like any other rating or review platform, such as TripAdvisor or Yelp, whereby Ignite token holders are the ones providing opinions on blockchain-based assets. Ignite refers to their users as the HIVE, appropriate as all users work together, combining their unique skills, opinions and investment methodologies to generate a collective ratings score.

One might ask, how a process as complicated as ratings can be handled by a group of anonymous token holders? The proprietary Ignite "Reputation Engine" handles member interactions with the platform, which themselves are subject to review and rating by the community - members with low reputation scores have less impact on the ratings process, while highly-reputable members have more influence. In this way, the community is self-moderating and the platform resistant to collusion from those who would seek to "game" the system. Ignite records all interactions with its platform on the blockchain, ensuring that all users' activity is fully transparent and all assets and trades have an audit trail stored on the blockchain.

Ignite's Co-Founder, Christopher Cousins, says:

"If a user is capable of making an investment then they ought to be able to explain the reasons why they feel it will be a successful investment. I imagine we will have very interesting viewpoints from a wide demographic, with a variety of backgrounds and skillsets."

As all community members share the common goal of profit, interests are fully aligned across the community to ensure that individuals rate well and rate honestly. The end result is a decentralised ratings agency which, according to swarm theory, should provide superior returns, while providing real-time ratings information to the industry.

Ignite's members are also encouraged to revisit and maintain the adequacy of their ratings as assets can be liquidated, or purchased instantly should the HIVE make a collective "decision". The Ignite Index will only invest a maximum of 1 percent of its current net asset value into any one asset, which makes the token itself an incredible diversification tool in its own right, as it provides token holders with exposure to the highest-rated ICOs.

Token Sale Details

Ignite has already received significant seed funding, raising over 4000 ETH from several high profile investors and are partnered with Overstock's T-Zero and SpeedRoute to provide cutting-edge trading technology. However, to secure the ongoing development and rollout of the platform, Ignite has decided to hold a Token Sale Event, with a Pre Sale running from 15th of December to 22nd of December, and the Main Token Sale which will run from 15th of January to 28th of February.

To learn more or participate in the ICO, visit the Website: https://igniteratings.com

Connect on Telegram: https://t.me/igniteratingsICO

Read the Whitepaper: https://igniteratings.com/white-paper

Meet the Team: https://igniteratings.com/team

Media Contact

Contact Name: Evan Hall

Contact Email: evan@igniteratings.com

Ignite Ratings is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Additional Links

IGNITE RATINGS

Bitcoin PR Buzz

SOURCE: Ignite Ratings