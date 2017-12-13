Valiant Investments Plc - Update And Issue Of Equity

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

("Valiant')

Update And Issue Of Equity

13 December 2017

Valiant is pleased to provide the following update on its 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower plc ("Flamethrower' or the "Company'), and to announce that it has raised funds of £34,000 by way of a placing of ordinary shares.

FLAMETHROWER PLC

PARTNERSHIP WITH VENATUS MEDIA

The Company has partnered with Venatus Media ("Venatus'), Europe's leading entertainment ad sales house, whereby Venatus is now representing all advertising sales for the Company's gaming websites, led by www.MinecraftCommand.Science.

Venatus represents the direct and programmatic ad sales for Rovio, EA, Videogamer, and Spil Games, and serves over 10 billion ads per month across over 150 publisher sites. Flamethrower is happy to have partnered with Venatus, which has resulted in an increase in the monthly revenue generated from its gaming websites.

ROB GAY, CEO OF VENATUS MEDIA, SAID:

"We are very happy to work with Flamethrower and have exclusivity to represent the ad publishing for its growing portfolio of gaming websites, which are well suited to our blue chip advertising clients. We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship with Flamethrower.'

ACQUISITION

The Company has recently acquired www.bus-games.com , a niche gaming website for $3,000. The site typically has between 13,000 - 30,000 unique users per month and between 65,000 - 100,000 page views per month. Revenue is generated through publishing adverts, and the site has been acquired on an estimated earnings multiple of around 1.5.

APP PORTFOLIO

The Company's app portfolio for Apple iOS and Mac devices is forecast to end the 2017 calendar year with downloads of over 650,000.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Flamethrower has recently opened a stockbroking account, and is investing part of the free cash flow generated from its operations to build a portfolio of investments in quoted companies. It is envisaged that the portfolio will be weighted towards technology stocks, with the overall goal of achieving income and capital appreciation.

CONRAD WINDHAM, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"We are pleased with how Flamethrower's portfolio of digital assets continues to grow, and the financial performance of such assets. Whilst the Company's app portfolio has performed well in 2017, we envisage the overall digital asset portfolio to be more focused on website ownership going forward, primarily because we have greater autonomy and less risk through owning such assets compared with apps.'

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Valiant is pleased to advise that it has raised £34,000 by way of a placing of 34,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 0.1p per share. The monies raised will provide Valiant with additional working capital.

The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following this placing there are now 1,158,058,666 ordinary shares in issue, of which the Directors are interested in a total of 15,520,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.34% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Valiant Investments plc

Conrad Windham

Telephone: 01366 381541

Corporate Advisor

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9796