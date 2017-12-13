sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,129 Euro		-0,06
-0,54 %
WKN: A0HG6A ISIN: FR0010242511 Ticker-Symbol: E2F 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,028
11,041
15:37
11,03
11,04
15:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE11,129-0,54 %