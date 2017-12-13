HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Dividend Declaration

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces dividend

13 December 2017

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that they have today (13 December 2017) declared a dividend for the year ended 31 October 2017. This is following a review of the provisional unaudited accounts for theyearended 31 October 2017.

The Board of Directors have declared a dividend at the rate of 21.0 pence per share (2016, 21.0 pence) to be paid in two instalments:

7.0 pence per share (2017,7.0pence) on Thursday 18 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on Friday 22December 2017. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday 21 December 2017; and

14.0 pence per share (2017, 14.0 pence ) on Thursday 3 May 2018 to shareholders on the register on Friday 20 April 2018 . The ex-dividend date will be Thursday 19 April 2018 .

This reflects consistency in the timing of payments with prior years, and the profit expected for the year, subject to audit, and the company's significant cash position.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 1323 431200

NEX Growth Market Adviser

Mazars Corporate Finance Limited

www.mazars.co.uk

Stephen Skeels

Telephone: +44 20 7063 4000