ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- The State of New York added 13,900 private sector jobs during the month of November, according to the ADP Regional Employment Report which is produced by ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Regional Employment Report measures the change in regional and state nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

November 2017 Report Highlights

Changes in New York State Nonfarm Private Employment: 13,900*

By Sector * Goods-producing 700 Service-providing 13,200





By Select Industries Natural Resources/Mining and Construction 300 Manufacturing 400 Professional and Business Services 3,400 Trade, Transportation and Utilities 100



* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The December 2017 ADP Regional Employment Report will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2018. A full publishing calendar can be found at www.ADPemploymentreport.com.

Additional data on other states, including jobs data by sector and select industries is available at www.ADPemploymentreport.com.

