Leica Biosystems and KUB Technologies, Inc. Announce New Distribution Agreement

CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Leica Biosystems and KUB Technologies, Inc. are pleased to announce a new global distribution agreement for Kubtec's specimen imaging systems. This agreement includes Kubtec's XPERTspecimen radiography systems for breast centers, the MOZART Systemfor intraoperative breast specimen imaging, and the XPERT80 Series for pathology labs.

Kubtec's suite of imaging solutions are sold to breast radiologists, breast surgeons, clinicians and pathologists around the world. Kubtec's XPERT point-of-care specimen radiography systems enable improved outcomes, provide better patient comfort through shorter procedure times and allow for superior cosmesis. The MOZART System, the only intraoperative breast specimen imaging system using 3D Tomosynthesis technology, helps maximize breast conservation while removing the entire breast tumor. The XPERT 80 Series improves pathology lab efficiency with practical and dedicated imaging systems that provide the highest resolution.

"Our strategy is to provide best-in-class technology that increases the accuracy of breast cancer detection while improving the patient experience," said Alain de Lambilly, President of Leica Biosystems Tissue Acquisition Solutions business. "Kubtec's innovative specimen imaging systems for breast centers, operating rooms and pathology labs are a great fit with our ever-growing product portfolio and align with our company's mission of advancing cancer diagnostics, improving lives."

The agreement includes exclusive distribution of the newly co-branded Mammotome Confirm specimen imaging system both within the United States and worldwide, as well as non-exclusive distribution of the XPERT 40, XPERT 80 Series and the MOZART Systems both in the United States, Canada and several countries throughout Europe and Asia. KUBTEC will continue to market those products under the KUBTEC label through its own distribution channels.

"Our goal at KUBTEC is to provide physicians with the tools they need to provide the best oncological and cosmetic outcomes for their patients while providing economic advantages for their institutions," said Vikram Butani, Chief Executive Officer of Kubtec. "We have had strong relationships with OEMs for a decade and we are delighted to add Leica Biosystems to our list of OEM partners. This agreement further increases our access to health care professionals specializing in breast cancer biopsy, surgery and pathology in the United States and worldwide."

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a global leader in workflow solutions and automation, integrating each step in the workflow. As the only company to own the workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, we are uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each of these steps. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The company is represented in over 100 countries and is headquartered in Nussloch, Germany.

For more information, please visit mammotome.com or LeicaBiosystems.com.

About Kubtec

Kubtec, a registered trademark of KUB Technologies, Inc., offers the most innovative tools in digital x-ray equipment for specimen radiography, low-dose imaging, scientific research, forensic analysis, non-destructive testing, irradiation and more.Kubtec is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified and complies with U.S., Canadian, and European requirements for radiation safety.Systems and manufacturer-trained support are available worldwide.

For more information, please visit kubtec.com.

