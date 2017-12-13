Mapp Digital becomes a DMA member

The global independent marketing technology company joins the DMA, committing itself to the principles of responsible marketing

LONDON, Dec. 13,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today independent marketing technology company, Mapp Digital has announced it has joined the DMA, committing itself to the principles of responsible marketing. The DMA is the UK's leading trade association for one-to-one marketers, offering its members access to exclusive research, legal advice and industry intelligence.

The DMA has over 1,000 members from brands, agencies and suppliers, allowing marketers to connect and share their industry knowledge. Since its merger with the Institute of Direct and Digital Marketing (IDM) in 2015, the DMA Group is now able to offer a range of marketing training in addition to the DMA's webinars, seminars and events. Membership offers Mapp Digital access and insight on the latest industry best-practice guidelines, consumer and business infographics, and data to direct them to strategic decision making.

Matt Langie, CMO at Mapp Digital, commented: "Membership of the DMA is a badge of accreditation, so we are proud to be part of this community. The whole team at Mapphasthe opportunity to benefit from the insight, knowledge and support the DMA has to offer. We also look forward to bringing our voice and perspective to the DMA to ensure a sustainable future for our industry, based on the principles of the DMA Code and putting the customer at the heart of everything we do."

About the DMA

The DMA is a UK trade association for the one-to-one marketing industry - those companies that speak directly to their customers and those companies that help them achieve this. The DMA provides best-practice guidelines and legal services for its members, who are typically marketing, advertising and data-driven organisations.

More than 1,000 companies in the UK are DMA members. The DMA also holds industry events, conducts research and publishes reports, lobbies for legislation to support its members' business practices and has a close working relationship with the Information Commissioner's Office. All DMA members must comply with the DMA code, which is available to read here: http://dma.org.uk/the-dma-code.

About Mapp Digital

Mapp is one of the largest, global independent marketing technology companies. Our Customer Engagement Platform streamlines insights and pushes business results by identifying consumer and behavioral data to acquire new customers and grow brand affinity. Our efforts are propelled by people, cross-channel insights, marketing automation and orchestration. Mapp integrated Data Management Platform (DMP), modular software and customer-centric servicesenable marketers togo the extra mile, to bridge the digital gapand enhance brand engagement and marketing execution acrosschannel and display.

Mapp is headquartered inSan Diegowith global offices in eight countries. The company helps more than 3,000 companies obtain the maximum return from their digital marketing executions. Mapp customers include CNET, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Lloyds Banking Group, Pepsi, Puma, TNT, TSB Bank, Xerox. Follow us@Mapp_Digital, or visit us atmapp.com.

