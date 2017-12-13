Global Processed Cheese Market to Register CAGR of 2.9% in Terms of Revenue for 2017-2022 - MarketResearch.Biz

NEW YORK, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Processed Cheese Market By Type (Spreadable Processed Cheese, Un Spreadable Processed Cheese), By Application (Industrial Segment Catering Retail) And Region - Global Forecast To 2026", which offers a holistic view of the global processed cheese market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first three-year cumulative revenue (2017-2019) is projected to be US$ 1,03,482.8 Mn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the three-year forecast period.

Processed cheese, also known as prepared cheese, is a cheese made by heating and blending together one or more types of natural cheeses mixed with emulsifiers, whey, colorings, flavorings, etc., to increase shelf-life, and enhance spread-ability

Global Processed Cheese Market: Market Dynamics

Cheese is an integral ingredient in various foods products such as pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, salads, etc. to name a few. In addition, processed cheese is high in protein and essential nutrients, and its extended shelf-life is spurring its demand.

Furthermore, processed cheese can be mass produced, which makes it more cost-effective as compared to natural cheese. This in turn makes it easier for manufacturers to produce and distribute at reduced time, and maintain supply at a steady rate. These are some of the key factors driving growth of the global processed cheese market.

Rising inclination towards westernization in terms of food patterns and consumption trends, changing lifestyle, and rising demand for dairy products is expected to boost growth of the global processed cheese market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

However, health hazards from over consumption of processed cheese, and increasing demand for natural and organic cheese may hamper growth of the global processed cheese market.

Product innovation is expected to create high potential opportunities for players in the market in the near future. Production of processed cheese with higher quality and offering more in terms of organic content and nutritional value can create high potential revenue opportunities for players in the global processed cheese market. Furthermore, production of processed cheeses that have less impact on health by reducing addition of ingredients such as sodium phosphate and potassium phosphate is expected to create opportunities for existing as well as new players in the target market.

Global Processed Cheese Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global processed cheese market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to processed cheese market infographics published on MarketResearch.Biz, revenue from the global processed cheese market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

Global Processed Cheese Market: Segmental Snapshot

By Type: Types of processed cheese include spreadable processed cheese and un-spreadable processed cheese. Among these types, un-spreadable processed cheese is estimated to register highest CAGR of 2.9%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share compared to spreadable processed cheese segment

By Application: Among the three application segments, which are catering sector, industrial sector, and retail sector, the retail segment is estimated to register highest CAGR of 2.8%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the application segments

By Region: Revenue contribution from the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a highest CAGR of over 3.4% over the forecast period.

Global Processed Cheese Market: Competitive Analysis

Key market players profiled in the report include SAVENCIA SA, Bright Food Global, Fonterra Foodservice, The Kraft Heinz Company, Arla Foods amba, Uhrenholt A/S, PT. Mulia Boga Raya (PROCHIZ), Devondale Murray Goulburn, PT Diamond Cold Storage Indonesia, Fromageries Bel SA, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Alba Cheese Manufacturing Pty Ltd., Koninklijke ERU Kaasfabriek BV, and LAÃTA

The Global Processed Cheese Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2022 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global processed cheese market for 2017-2022.

