Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry has recently expanded it's very popular Injection Molding Machine Quick Delivery Program (QDP) to include the European market with deliveries in as little as 2 weeks equaling Milacron's delivery times in the Americas, an industry leading delivery achievement.

The QDP has been a successful program for Milacron in the Americas since 2015. June, 2017 marked the European launch of QDP and early results have been positive. The quick delivery timelines have allowed numerous customers in both regions to quickly ramp up to meet production crunches and in some cases take delivery of a machine the same month they ordered it.

Shawn Reilley Milacron President, Advanced Plastics Processing Technologies stated, "The Milacron QDP program is one more example of Milacron listening to our customers and helping them get what they want, when they need it." Reilley added, "Our QDP stock machines are preconfigured machines with a standard set of widely used options required to support the majority of molders injection molding needs. Options such water manifolds, core pull, valve gates, and 3-stage air are available when needed, similar to ordering a car for example. Our customers customize the models and with upgrades and additional features with very little impact to delivery timelines. This is a major driver in the success of the program. If our customers choose to upgrade at a later date our Milacron field service staff can perform upgrades right at the customers shop."

In the Americas the QDP program offers the following machines in as little as 2 weeks:

Milacron-Fanuc Roboshot All-Electric

QDP Tonnages from 17 to 330

Tie Bar Spacing from 260 x 235 mm to 810 x 710 mm

With over 35 years of continuous development, the Milacron-Fanuc Roboshot is the machine of choice for energy efficiency, repeatability, and long-term reliability.

Milacron Magna Toggle Servo

QDP Tonnages from 55 to 610

Tie Bar Spacing from 325 x 510 mm to 830 x 830 mm

Combining the advantage of a precise and accurate toggle mechanism with advanced user-friendly controls, the Magna T Servo is a cost conscience injection molding machine. Magna T Servo offers energy efficiency and outstanding repeatability, increased accuracy, and precision.

In Europe the QDP program offers the following machines in as little as 2 weeks:

Milacron Elektron EVO All-Electric

QDP Tonnages from 50 to 200

Tie Bar Spacing from 300 x 300 mm to 870 x 830 mm

Milacron's Elektron uses 60% less energy and 90% less water than hydraulic injection molding machines, reducing operating costs substantially. Setting the standard for movement repeatability, Elektron's stroke precision of servo-driven axes is significantly greater than top hydraulic systems

Milacron Magna Toggle Servo

QDP Tonnages from 50 to 350

Tie Bar Spacing from 325 x 310 mm to 1000 x 900 mm

Combining the advantage of a precise and accurate toggle mechanism with advanced user-friendly controls, the Magna T Servo is a high-value injection molding machine. Magna T Servo offers energy efficiency while providing outstanding repeatability, increased accuracy, and precision.

In addition the QDP fleet, Milacron offers the widest range of injection molding machines. Customers can choose from all-electric, servo or hydraulic machines with an unmatched tonnage range from 6 to 6,000 ton clamp capacities. Milacron also offers a full range of plastics processing technologies, including multi-component and co-injection.

Milacron continues to push the boundaries of possibilities in plastics with breakthrough products from leading brands including Milacron, Mold-Masters, DME, Ferromatik, Uniloy, and CIMCOOL.

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution, and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment, mold components, industrial supplies plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit Milacron at www.milacron.com.

