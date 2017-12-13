Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security World Market to 2027

LONDON, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts and Analysis for AI in Cyber Security by Solution Type (Network, Data, Identity & Access, Cloud, Other Security), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Image Processing, Speech Recognition), Application (Anomaly Detection, Firewall, Intrusion Detection, DDoS, Data Loss Prevention, Web Filtering) and Geography
Where is the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Discover How to Stay Ahead:
Our 224-page report provides 213 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market. See how to exploit the opportunities.
Forecasts to 2027 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects:
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.
Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets:
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market is segmented by solution, technology and application, each forecasted at a global and regional level.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Solution Type
• Network Security
• Data Security
• Identity & Access Security
• Cloud Security
• Other Cyber Security
Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Technology
• Machine Learning
• Natural Language Processing (NLP)
• Image Processing
• Speech Recognition
Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Application
• Anomaly Detection
• Firewall
• Intrusion Detection
• Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
• Data Loss Prevention
• Web Filtering
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 14 leading national markets:
• North America:
• US
• Canada
• Europe:
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific:
• Japan
• China
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa:
• U.A.E
• Saudi Arabia
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America:
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, the U.A.E, South Korea and China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth:
Overall world revenue for Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security will surpass $2.3bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027.
Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
How the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market report helps you:
In summary, our 224-page report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 3 segmentations of the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market, with forecasts for 5 solution types, 4 technologies and 6 applications, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 5 regional and 14 key national markets- See forecasts for the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Germany, France, the UK, China, India and Japan.
• Stimulates and restrains companies and the market
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market
Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.
Information found nowhere else:
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions.
Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.
Get our report todayArtificial Intelligence in Cyber Security: World Market to 2027
Forecasts and Analysis for AI in Cyber Security by Solution Type (Network, Data, Identity & Access, Cloud, Other Security), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Image Processing, Speech Recognition), Application (Anomaly Detection, Firewall, Intrusion Detection, DDoS, Data Loss Prevention, Web Filtering) and Geography.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website:
https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2078/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Cyber-Security-World-Market-to-2027
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Alcatel-Lucent
AlienVault
Amazon Web Services
Arista Networks
ARRIS Group
AT&T
Avaya
BAE Systems Plc
Blue Coat
Blue Jeans Networks
Boeing
Brand Finance
British Telecommunications plc.
Brocade Communications
Check Point Software Technologies
Cisco Systems Inc.
Citrix Systems
CSC
Cylance
Darktrace
Dell
Dell EMC
DLT Solutions
DXC Technology
Epsilon
Extreme Networks
F5 Networks
FireEye
Fireglass
Frutition Partners
HCL
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hitachi
HP
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Intel
Juniper Networks
Kaspersky Lab
Lenovo
LightCyber
LM Ericsson
Lockheed Martin
McAfee LLC
Micro Focus
Microsoft
Motorola Solutions
Mphasis
NSS Labs
Oracle
Palo Alto Networks
PwC
SAP
ServiceNow
Skycure
Splunk
Syamntec Corporation
Syamntec Ventures
Symplified
Talos
ThyssenKrup
TPG
Trend Micro Inc.
Veritas
VMware
Wipro
X-Force
Zscaler
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com