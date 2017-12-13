Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security World Market to 2027

LONDON, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts and Analysis for AI in Cyber Security by Solution Type (Network, Data, Identity & Access, Cloud, Other Security), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Image Processing, Speech Recognition), Application (Anomaly Detection, Firewall, Intrusion Detection, DDoS, Data Loss Prevention, Web Filtering) and Geography

Where is the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Our 224-page report provides 213 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market is segmented by solution, technology and application, each forecasted at a global and regional level.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Solution Type

• Network Security

• Data Security

• Identity & Access Security

• Cloud Security

• Other Cyber Security

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Technology

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Image Processing

• Speech Recognition

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Application

• Anomaly Detection

• Firewall

• Intrusion Detection

• Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

• Data Loss Prevention

• Web Filtering

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 14 leading national markets:

• North America:

• US

• Canada

• Europe:

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Indonesia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa:

• U.A.E

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, the U.A.E, South Korea and China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027.

Overall world revenue for Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security will surpass $2.3bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

In summary, our 224-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 3 segmentations of the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market, with forecasts for 5 solution types, 4 technologies and 6 applications, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 5 regional and 14 key national markets- See forecasts for the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Germany, France, the UK, China, India and Japan.

• Stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Forecasts and Analysis for AI in Cyber Security by Solution Type (Network, Data, Identity & Access, Cloud, Other Security), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Image Processing, Speech Recognition), Application (Anomaly Detection, Firewall, Intrusion Detection, DDoS, Data Loss Prevention, Web Filtering) and Geography.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Alcatel-Lucent

AlienVault

Amazon Web Services

Arista Networks

ARRIS Group

AT&T

Avaya

BAE Systems Plc

Blue Coat

Blue Jeans Networks

Boeing

Brand Finance

British Telecommunications plc.

Brocade Communications

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems

CSC

Cylance

Darktrace

Dell

Dell EMC

DLT Solutions

DXC Technology

Epsilon

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Facebook

FireEye

Fireglass

Frutition Partners

Google

HCL

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi

HP

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Intel

Juniper Networks

Kaspersky Lab

Lenovo

LightCyber

LM Ericsson

Lockheed Martin

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Motorola Solutions

Mphasis

NSS Labs

Oracle

Palo Alto Networks

PwC

SAP

ServiceNow

Skycure

Splunk

Syamntec Corporation

Syamntec Ventures

Symplified

Talos

ThyssenKrup

TPG

Trend Micro Inc.

Veritas

VMware

Wipro

X-Force

Zscaler

