TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that Qazaq Air JSC of Kazakhstan has signed a firm purchase agreement for two new Q400 turboprops.

Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately $66.8 million US.

"We are delighted that Qazaq Air will continue to grow its fleet with the Q400 aircraft,"said Ryan DeBrusk, Vice President, Sales, Europe, Russia and CIS at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "Since the inauguration of Qazaq Air services within Kazakhstan in 2015, the Q400 has continued to prove itself in their operations and we are excited by this further endorsement of the Q400s superior operating characteristics."

"We are pleased with the agreements reached on the acquisition of these new aircraft with Bombardier, with whom we have been in partnership since we started the airline," said Blair Treherne Pollock, CEO of Qazaq Air. "It is thanks to the Q400 aircraft, which Qazaq Air has been operating successfully since 2015, that it is now possible for us to fly our passengers to 15 destinations in Kazakhstan. To date, we have flown more than 420,000 passengers, having shown a 50% increase in passenger traffic in 2017 compared to last year. "Adding two new aircraft to our fleet will not only allow us to expand our route network inside the Republic of Kazakhstan, but also to start new flights beyond it, covering nearby cities in the Central Asian region."

About Qazaq Air

Qazaq Air is a young, dynamically growing regional airline in Kazakhstan, 100 % of which is owned by "Samruk-Kazyna" Sovereign Welfare Fund. Their fleet currently consists of three new Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

An image of the Q400 aircraft in the livery of Qazaq Air is posted with this news release at www.bombardier.com.

The Q400 aircraft backgrounder is available in the BCA Media Hub

For information about Qazaq Air https://www.flyqazaq.com/en/

Follow @BBD_Aircraft on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section of Bombardier's Website.

Bombardier, Q400 and Q Series are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1105875_800.png

Contacts:

Nathalie Siphengphet

Manager, Communications and Public affairs

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

+1(450) 476-5792

nathalie.siphengphet@aero.bombardier.com

www.bombardier.com



