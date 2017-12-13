EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- The occupancy rate at Edmonton Tower has increased once again with the addition of Katz Group Real Estate (KGRE), ONE Properties and Felesky Flynn LLP to the growing list of building tenants. The 27-storey tower is the first office building to be completed in Edmonton's ICE District and is now 86.5 per cent leased.

As part of the ICE District Properties Joint Venture, KGRE and ONE Properties are leading the development of ICE District. KGRE has been involved in land assembly, site and building development across Canada and the United States for more than 15 years. ONE Properties is a North American real estate company headquartered in Edmonton with projects located in progressive markets spanning five major asset classes including: retail, industrial, office, residential and mixed-use. Felesky Flynn LLP has operated in Edmonton since 1978 providing a depth of talent and a dedicated focus in tax planning, tax representation and litigation.

"Since the beginning, Katz Group Real Estate has played an integral role in adding Edmonton Tower to the city skyline," said Glen Scott, president of Katz Group Real Estate. "Our organization is excited to operate within ICE District where we will have a front row seat to watch the transformation of downtown Edmonton."

"ONE Properties is excited to be part of the energy in ICE District where we continue to build and shape Edmonton's downtown," said Darren Durstling, president and CEO of ONE Properties. "This has been a milestone project for us and our new office in Edmonton Tower will enable us to not only continue to plan for the future of ICE District, but be part of it as well."

Businesses currently operating out of Edmonton Tower include: The City of Edmonton, Kids & Company Child Care, RBC Dominion Securities, Sorrell Financial, Gateway Newstands, Tim Hortons, Cacao 70 and more. In joining fellow Edmonton Tower tenants, KGRE, ONE Properties and Felesky Flynn LLP become part of the building's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold standards program and have access to state-of-the-art retail space and amenities.

Edmonton's ICE District is located in the heart of downtown Edmonton and is redefining how sports and entertainment are enjoyed in one of Canada's fastest growing cities. In addition to office space, ICE District also features the home of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place, and additional future elements including a vibrant public plaza, a JW Marriott Hotel, condominiums, retail, restaurants, nightlife and more.

About ICE District

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature blockbuster movies, boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by the Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties (formerly WAM Development Group).

