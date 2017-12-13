SANTA CLARA, Calif., 2017-12-13 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501), today announced new appointments to its global leadership team: Mark Ablett has been named senior vice president of global go-to-market (GTM) strategy and Daniel Chong has been named senior vice president of Asia Pacific (APAC). Both will report to the company's chief revenue officer, Hans-Peter Klaey.



Ablett previously served as Hitachi Vantara's senior vice president (SVP) of APAC, where he helped Hitachi Vantara's APAC theatre to achieve record growth. In his new role, Ablett will be responsible for developing the company's global GTM strategy, partnering with Hitachi Vantara's customers to help them successfully navigate and execute complex digital transformation journeys. Prior to joining Hitachi, Ablett held executive positions with Juniper Networks and SpectraLink, among others.



Chong will assume Ablett's former post as SVP of APAC at Hitachi Vantara. He previously served as the company's vice president and general manager (GM) of mainland China and Taiwan, where he grew revenue in the region by more than 150%. During Chong's tenure as GM, the company has been recognized as a "Great Place to Work" in the region for the past five consecutive years. Prior to Hitachi, Chong held senior management positions at Oracle, PeopleSoft, BMC and Informix, where he focused on sales, marketing, business development and company management.



Ablett and Chong will further fortify Hitachi Vantara's executive team, which the company has been aggressively expanding with experienced talent in recent months. The company recently tapped Klaey, an enterprise software industry veteran, to lead global sales and GTM, appointed former GE Digital COO Brad Surak as its Chief Product and Strategy Officer.



"Delivering exceptional customer experiences is incredibly important to Hitachi Vantara," said Klaey. "Mark and Daniel have done exactly that in their time here. They have a deep understanding of our business and the needs of our customers and partners. Their work will be crucial in helping Hitachi customers unlock the full potential and value of their data."



