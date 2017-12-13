Scatec Solar will construct 40 MW plant, which is expected to be grid connected in the second half of 2019.

Alongside its partners, Scatec Solar ASA has been awarded a 40 MW DC PV project through a tender held in Malaysia by the country's Energy Commission.

The power plant will be located in the state of Perak in Northwest Malaysia, and is expected to deliver 65 GWh of solar power per year, with revenues forecast to be around $6 million.

Construction is due to begin in Q2 2018, with grid connection ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...