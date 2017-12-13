Avanti Communications, the satellite services provider, has reached agreement with its major shareholder and most of its bondholders to restructure its $557m debts via a debt-for-equity swap. The proposed debt swap deal, for which a shareholder vote will be required, will hand hedge fund Solus Alternative Asset Management a 41.5% stake in AIM-listed Avanti, with Mast Capital and Tennenbaum Capital Partners taking further large clumps of the 2bn new shares such that the trio will hold 92.5% of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...