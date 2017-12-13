US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the United States is open to communication with North Korea 'without preconditions'. The top American diplomat's statement marked a significant shift from previous US demands that North Korea disarm before negotiations could begin. Tillerson said the US aws ready to talk at any time without preconditions in order to begin laying out a "roadmap" and make progress in negotiations. However, he also stipulated that if North Korea were to accept this ...

