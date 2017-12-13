Donald Trump was dealt a major blow on Tuesday after Republican candidate Roy Moore was defeated by Democrat rival Doug Jones in a senate election in the GOP stronghold of Alabama. Trump had backed Moore, who had been in the lead over Jones until a series of damaging sexual assault allegations adversely affected his campaign. Jones's victory in the special election leaves the Republicans with the narrowest of majorities in the upper chamber of the US Congress, with 51 members to the Democrats's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...