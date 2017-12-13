ArisGlobal Appoints Sankesh Abbhi as President & CEO

MIAMI, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Changing leadership will rapidly advance company's focus on LifeSphere cognitive computing platform

ArisGlobal, a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based software solutions for life sciences, today announced the appointment of Sankesh Abbhi as ArisGlobal's President and Chief Executive Officer. In his role, he replaces Deepak Abbhi who has been the company's founder, President and CEO for almost 30 years. Deepak will now serve as the Chairman of the Board of ArisGlobal.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523994/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg )



Sankesh Abbhi is a seasoned executive within life sciences, and since early 2017 has served as ArisGlobal's Managing Director, responsible for managing and directing the organization's overall objectives. In 2006, Abbhi founded and managed Synowledge, a knowledge process outsourcing company for life sciences, which, among other its other activities, handled the pharmacovigilance operations for many of ArisGlobal's key safety customers. Synowledge rapidly grew to 1000 employees and was acquired by Bioclinica in September 2015, where Abbhi then served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Safety and Regulatory Solutions for more than a year before joining ArisGlobal.

"Sankesh has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational and commercial accomplishments," said Deepak Abbhi, Chairman of the Board, ArisGlobal. "Over the last several years, Sankesh has gained a unique insight of the ArisGlobal business from the customers' perspective; and invaluable, across-the-board experience in our safety, regulatory affairs, clinical development and medical affairs areas of expertise. The combination of technology and business experience in life sciences industry makes Sankesh an excellent choice to lead ArisGlobal and help our customers deliver health and wellness outcomes to patients and consumers around the world."

The company vision for ArisGlobal is reflected in its LifeSphere' cloud platform, which provides the most complete cognitive computing technology solution to drive greater efficiency and maintain compliance throughout the product lifecycle. For the first time, and with global regulatory compliance at its core, LifeSphere is transforming every core function of the product lifecycle including clinical operations, clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, benefit-risk assessment, signal detection, regulatory affairs and medical communications through automation and the application of artificial intelligence. According to IDC, the market for cognitive/AI solutions will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 55% over the 2016-2020 forecast.

"I am excited at assuming this new role and the opportunity to further advance ArisGlobal's cognitive computing vision," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO, ArisGlobal. "We are committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success. ArisGlobal is keenly focused on developing premier solutions that embed automation solutions to speed and enhance the product lifecycle; drive better decision making; deliver improved compliance; and increase operational efficiencies."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. The ArisGlobal LifeSphere[TM] cognitive technology platform integrates machine-learning capabilities to automate the core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. For more information, visit arisglobal.com or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.