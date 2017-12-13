IBA Group Named to 2017 Software 500

PRAGUE, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Software Magazine Ranks IBA Group as one of the World's Largest Software Companies in 2017

IBA Group http://www.ibagroupit.com announces its inclusion in Software Magazine's Software 500 ranking of the world's largest software and service providers, now in its 35th year.

IBA Group was ranked #304, with a total software and services revenue of US$100.6 million. IBA Group has been selected for Software 500 since 2008 when the company applied for inclusion for the first time.

Now in its 35th year, the Software 500 provides a detailed look at changes in the software industry from a revenue, employee, and research and development (R&D) perspective.

The ranking is based on total worldwide software and services revenue from the 2016 fiscal year. Suppliers are not ranked on total corporate revenue, since many, like IBA Group have other lines of business, such as hardware.

According to Software Magazine, the total software and service revenue for the 2017 Software 500 reached $834 billion, a 3.59 percent increase from $804 billion reported in the 2016 Software 500. As for the number of employees, companies reported a 10.3 percent decline, compared to the 2016 published Software 500.

The primary business sectors were Middleware/App and Server/Web service, followed by Enterprise IT management and Operating Systems. The top trending topics included analytics, cloud-based applications, artificial intelligence (AI) with machine learning technologies, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

See the 2017 Software 500 ranking at http://www.rcpbuyersguide.com/top-companies.php?page=31&ipp=10 (registration needed).

About IBA Group

IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Slovakia. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise applications, web solutions, SAP, business analytics, and cloud and mobile applications. IBA Group is recognized by IAOP as one of The Global Outsourcing 100in the Leaders Category and ranks as one of the world's largest software companies in theSoftware Magazine's Software 500. The company is a winner of the Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in the 2016 GSA Awards and of the CEE Shared Services and Outsourcing Awards in the category Top CSR initiative of the Year. In 2017, 2015, 2014, 2012, and 2011, IBA Group won IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards. For more information, visithttp://ibagroupit.com