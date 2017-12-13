PR Newswire
London, December 13
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 12 December 2017 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1356.22
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1342.96
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1373.95 'XD'
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1360.69 'XD'
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/