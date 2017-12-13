sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,80 Euro		+0,205
+0,69 %
WKN: 823212 ISIN: DE0008232125 Ticker-Symbol: LHA 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,868
29,882
15:32
29,87
29,871
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR BERLIN PLC
AIR BERLIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR BERLIN PLC0,027-1,82 %
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG29,80+0,69 %