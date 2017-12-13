Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

African Potash Ltd. (AFPO) African Potash Ltd.: Result of General Meeting 13-Dec-2017 / 13:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 13 December 2017 AFRICAN POTASH LIMITED ("African Potash" or the "Company") African Potash Limited / Epic: AFPO / Sector: Mining Result of General Meeting African Potash is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. **ENDS** For further information visit www.africanpotash.com [1] or contact the following: For further information, please contact: African Potash Limited Chris Cleverly +44 (0) 20 7408 9200 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: ROM TIDM: AFPO Sequence No.: 5012 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638697 13-Dec-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7cfd933424f56031988753a0aea19d9b&application_id=638697&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

