Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has been awarded a contract with Duisburger Verkehrsgesellschaft AG (DVG) to supply 47 new BOMBARDIER FLEXITY vehicles. The contract is valued at approximately 132 million euro ($156million US). The first vehicles will be delivered by mid-2019 with further trams to follow until 2023.

"We are making an investment in a mobility solution that will provide more comfort and space to our customers. In addition, we count on the newest technological developments for the safety of our passengers and traffic participants. That's what Bombardier's vehicles deliver," said Klaus-Peter Wandelenus, Chief Technology Officer at DVG.

"We are proud that DVG relies on Bombardier's expertise for the renewal of their fleet," said Michael Fohrer, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Germany. "Passengers of DVG can look forward to equally innovative vehicles that score high on maximum value in safety and comfort."

The integration of the world's first homologated obstacle detection assistance system for trams will improve safety for all traffic participants. Bombardier's driver assistance system was recently awarded the European Rail Cluster Innovation Award 2017, and has been in operational use on customer Frankfurter Verkehrsgesellschaft GmbH's vehicles in the city of Frankfurt, Germany. To further ensure passenger safety, two cameras will replace rear-mirrors and an additional picture-in-picture camera will eliminate blind spots.

The bidirectional 3-car-vehicles for Duisburg will be 70 per cent low-floor FLEXITY trams, 34 meters long, 2.3 meters wide and able to transport up to 200 passengers. With two additional doors in the end cars and one in the middle car, they will allow for better accessibility. The new fleet for increased passenger-flow and higher capacity, is Bombardier's contribution to Duisburg's efforts in attracting an even bigger share of the city's population to use public transport, reduce local road traffic and air pollution.

