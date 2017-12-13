Top Blockchain Stocks to Watch is a compilation of interviews and articles by INN's highly reputable writers to educate investors about blockchain

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2017) - Investing News Network (INN) announces the release of its Top Blockchain Stocks to Watch free report. This collection of articles features expert opinions from blockchain analysts and enables investors to learn about current trends in blockchain, its growing importance, and how to invest in the industry. This report is free for anyone interested in the industry and can be downloaded as a PDF or viewed on any web browser.

"Our editorial team spoke to leading experts and companies in the blockchain industry, and collected key data points to create a free report that helps investors make informed decisions," said Nick Smith, CEO and publisher of INN.

Investors can use this report to examine five of the top digital currencies today, learn how to invest in bitcoin, blockchain and blockchain-related ETFs, review 11 publicly listed blockchain technology stocks and analyze a provided comparison between investing in gold and bitcoin. INN has also added an additional news channel that focuses only on investing news related to blockchain. Audiences can sign up for free to receive notifications on the latest reports and news releases posted on the site.

"We are excited to expand our blockchain coverage with a dedicated channel and free report to help investors understand this emerging market and connect with trusted companies," stated Smith.

INN simplifies the process of conducting research and allows investors direct access to the latest news and to thought leaders in the industry.

"As INN expands its coverage to include blockchain technology, we are excited to educate investors on one of hottest trends in recent years, and to speak with industry experts and insiders to provide insightful coverage to our audience," said Jocelyn Aspa, site editor.

Investors can stay up to date with real-time insights on INN's blockchain channel, and get a robust overview of the industry by downloading the Top Blockchain Stocks to Watch free report.

About Investing News Network

The Investing News Network publishes InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community and provides trusted news and education for investors in over 40 targeted categories. INN publishes original, high-quality, independent articles covering all aspects of the investment markets.

With over 350,000 monthly visitors and 800,000 page views per month, INN is a multi-platform publisher dedicated to educating investors with the latest market trends, live interviews and independent content written by world-class journalists. INN is a source for anyone looking to stay informed about the investing landscape and make educated investment decisions. INN taps into what is influencing the market and connects visitors with over 180 companies in the resource, technology and life science sectors.

