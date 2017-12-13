Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2017) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC: DTII) announced today that the company is expanding its weapons detection technology for use in the marijuana industry at dispensaries and grow facilities.

The Company's 'Passive Security Scan' scanning system allows for detecting and identifyingconcealed threats such as guns, IEDs, knives, and other contraband. Unlike other security scanners that are used at public facilities, the "Passive Security Scan" is a very safe technology that does NOT use X-rays to detect threats.

"With medical marijuana now approved in more than half of the United States and legalization in Canada in Summer 2018, the movement seems destined to keep picking up momentum. It's a dream for anyone - producer, distributor, investor - who stands to make a buck in the industry, thanks to the sheer size of the potential market, estimated to hit $30 billion by 2021," stated Defense Technologies International Corp. President Merrill Moses.

The "Passive Security Scan" technology is based on the 'Earth Magnetic Fields' with no emissions and is therefore extremely safe to any person passing through the Passive Scan portal. The Passive Security Scan system uses highly developed field sensing technology using patented methods to sense and pin point the location of items detected.

https://www.passivesecurityscan.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses,

President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com