Environmental Costs of Cannabis

The cannabis industry's rapid growth has spawned many different legal issues, but the environmental costs of cultivation have been largely ignored. According to Evan Mills, a senior scientist at the University of California, indoor cannabis cultivation represented about 1% of total electricity usage across the U.S. in 2011. A more recent New Frontier study conducted last year backed up these figures and suggests that these costs will only continue to grow.

In addition to electricity costs, solid waste from plant material also poses environmental concerns. Solid plant material - like trim, flower, stalks, roots, or soil - may not meet quality assurance standards or be contaminated in some way. Liquids and water could also contaminate groundwater due to pesticide use. Many states have rules surrounding the disposal of these byproducts of cultivation, especially when they contain high levels of THC.

The same factors that cause these environmental issues have made cultivation an expensive process. For example, cannabis cultivators would gladly use more efficient lights to reduce their energy costs, but there is a trade off with the yield produced by the lights. Regulators have also introduced environmental standards for waste disposal that can be costly from a compliance standpoint, but new technologies could make the process even more efficient.

Micron's Organic Solutions

Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (CSE: MWM) is a leading developer of waste technologies designed to manage food and other organic waste on-site by converting it into clean water. In particular, it has developed an aerobic digester with micro-oxygen cubicle technology to enhance the digestion efficiency of microorganisms by up to 95% with the remaining 5% of undigested particles undergoing further treatment.

While the company has conventionally focused on food waste, the technology is uniquely applicable to the cannabis industry. The company is testing a new type of nanocrystal that would be used in its proprietary four-cycle filtration process to further break down medical cannabis organic waste so that it can be turned into "gray water" and then later into clean water. This water can then be recycled in the cannabis cultivation process.

"This is a valuable opportunity to bring together research and development efforts from both Micron Waste and our development partners to deliver an urgently needed organic waste treatment system for the medical cannabis cultivation industry that meets Health Canada Cannabis Waste disposal requirements," said Micron Waste Chief Technology Officer Dr. Bharat Bhushan in a recent press release announcing the move into the cannabis industry.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/micron-waste-aims-mitigate-cannabis-environmental-issues/

