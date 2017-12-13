

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure (3IN.L) said that it has agreed to sell its stake in Elenia, the owner and operator of the second largest electricity distribution business in Finland and a complementary district heating business, to a consortium comprising Allianz Capital Partners on behalf of the Allianz Group, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets and Valtion Eläkerahasto, the State Pension Fund of Finland.



The sale of the investment will generate estimated gross proceeds of approximately £725 million for 3i Infrastructure. This compares to a valuation of £498 million at 30 September 2017.



Completion of the transaction is subject to EU Merger Regulation approval and is expected before the end of 3i Infrastructure's financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX