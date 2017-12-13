PRESSRELEASE Datum: 2017-12-13 PLANERADE LEDNINGSFÖR NDRINGAR I FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG. Styrelsen i Fenix Outdoor har beslutat att, i anslutning till vårens kommande Årsstämma, genomföra ett antal ledningsförandringar. Martin Nordin kommer vid stämman föreslås som ny arbetande Styrelseordförande och i samband med detta träda tillbaka som VD för moderbolag och koncern. Rollen som VD kommer att övertas av Alex Koska, idag Vice President med ansvar för segmentet Global Sales. Martin Axelhed, idag Vice President med ansvar för Brands, kommer att befordras till en ny roll som koncernens Executive Vice President. Jag är stolt och glad över att kunna presentera Alex Koska som ny VD säger Martin Nordin. Alex är en kompetent ledare med lång erfarenhet av Outdoorbranchen och då han, under ett drygt decennium, innehaft olika chefsbefattningar inom Fenix Outdoor, vet jag att det är en person som förtjänar stor respekt både inom och utom Fenix Outdoors organisation. Jag är säker på att den nya ledarskapsorganisationen, genom dess föryngring, kommer att stärka koncernen i sina framtida utmaningar. Alex Koska och Martin Axelhed kommer att tillträda sina nya befattningar i samband med årsstämman 2018. Jag har kommit till ett läge där jag vill kunna arbeta 100% med strategiska frågor utifrån en styrelse position för att stödja koncernen, utifrån sin starka finansiella och varumärkes position, att utvecklas till en globalt ledande aktör inom utveckling och försäljning av utrustning och kläder för ett aktivt friluftsliv. PLANNED MANAGEMENT CHANGES IN FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG. The board of Fenix Outdoor has decided to launch a management change in connection to the Annual General Meeting this spring. Martin Nordin will be nominated as new Executive (working) Chairman and in connection to that resign from his position as President of the group. The role of President will be assumed by Alex Koska, currently Vice President with responsibility for the segment Global Sales. Martin Axelhed, currently Vice President in charge of the Brands segment, will be promoted to a new position as Executive Vice President of the Group. I am proud and pleased to announce Alex Koska as new President, says Martin Nordin. Alex is a competent leader with a long experience in the Outdoor Industry. For over a decade, he has held various management positions within Fenix Outdoor and I know that he is a person who deserves great respect both within and outside the organization of Fenix Outdoor. I am sure that the new leadership organization, through its rejuvenation, will support the future challenges of the Group. Mr Koska and Mr Axelhed will assume their new positions in connection to the AGM in 2018. I have come to a point where I, want to be able to work 100% with strategic issues from a board position, to support that the Group based on its strong financial and brand position, will develop into a global leading player in the outdoor clothing and equipment industry. This information was before the publishing insider information. Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication Dec 13th, 2017 at 15 00. För ytterligare information kontakta / For more information please contact: Martin Nordin, President and Vice Chairman of the Board, Fenix Outdoor International AG, +41 797 992758. http://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/6d2a109b-fafe-4fdb-bafb-075bc14873aa

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2017 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)