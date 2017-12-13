Global Fluorosilicone Market 2017-2022: Key Players Profiled Include Dow Corning Shin-Etsu, Elkem, Wacker Chemie and Momentive

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fluorosilicone Market by Product Type (Elastomer, Antifoams, Coating Adhesives & Sealants), End-Use Industry (Transportation, OEM, Oil & Gas), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The fluorosilicone market is estimated at USD 165.7 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 241.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8%, in terms of value, between 2017 and 2022. The market is witnessing high growth because of the increasing use of fluorosilicone in the automotive, aerospace, OEM, and oil & gas industries, and the growing demand from APAC and North America.

The superior properties of fluorosilicone such as thermal stability and resistance against petroleum-based fluids are driving the demand for fluorosilicone. In addition, fluorosilicone is highly efficient at higher temperatures of up to 350o F and equally stable at lower temperatures of -100oF. Fluorosilicone rubber is used to manufacture O-rings for sealing applications in aircraft, as it has strong thermal stability and resistance against petroleum-based oil and fuel.

Among the product types, the elastomer is projected to be the largest fluorosilicone product type during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing use of fluorosilicone elastomers in various industries such as transportation and OEM.

By end-use industry, the transportation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automobiles in the emerging markets such as China and India and the growing OEM manufacturing in the developed markets such as the US and Germany are collectively driving the growth of the fluorosilicone market.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fluorosilicone during the forecast period, as raw materials are easily available in the region and the cost of setting up manufacturing units is low in comparison to other regions. The increasing demand for fluorosilicone elastomers, especially in manufacturing sealing and other automotive components, is driving the market in the country. The unique properties of fluorosilicone polymers such as high tensile strength, high-temperature resistance, and the various product types are helping in manufacturing high-end products.

Factors such as the high price of raw materials and the rising cost of production are expected to hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Dow Corning (US), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Elkem Group (Norway), Wacker Chemie (Germany), and Momentive (US) are some of the leading companies operating in this market. Most of the market players adopted new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and investments & expansions to maintain their share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Fluorosilicone Market, By Product Type



7 Fluorosilicone Market, By End-Use Industry



8 Fluorosilicone Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



C. Otto Gehrckens. Dichtungstechnik

Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers

Clwyd Compounders

DOW Corning

Elastotech S.R.L.

Elkem Group

Fluoron Chemicals

Gelest

Huanxin Fluoro Material

James Walker

KCC Corporation

Loparex

Momentive

Nusil

Phoenix Chemical

Primasil

Saint-Gobain

Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou

Shanghai 3f New Material

3f New Material Shin-Etsu

Wacker Chemie

Weihai Newera Chemical

