Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Worth 3.05 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research report "Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Marketby Type (OCT, Fundus Cameras, Perimeters, Ophthalmoscope, Ultrasound, Autorefractor, Slit Lamp, Corneal Topography, Lensmeter, Chart Projectors, Wavefront Analyzer), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.29 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment, and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of the eye exam equipment market.

By type, the retina and glaucoma examination products segment accounted for the largest share of the eye exam equipment market in 2016.

By end user, theclinics segmentheld the largest market share of the eye exam equipmentmarket in 2016.

North America dominated the eye exam equipment market in 2016.

North America accounted for the largest share of the eye exam equipment market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The developed healthcare system, rising prevalence of ocular disorders, rapidly increasing geriatric population, availability of technologically advanced eye exam equipment, and greater adoption of ophthalmology treatments and surgeries in this region are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the eye exam equipment market.

Market Players:

The prominent players in the global Eye Exam Equipment Market are Carl Ziess (Germany), Haag-Streit (Switzerland), Topcon (Japan), NIDEK (Japan), Heidelberg Engineering (Germany), Escalon (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Valent (Canada), Canon (Japan), Essilor (France), Heine Optotechnik (Germany), and Luneau Technology (France).

