IDdriven Inc.: IDdriven Celebrates More Than 1 Year With Water Utility on Its SaaS Platform

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / IDdriven Inc. (OTC PINK: IDDR), an innovative provider of cloud-based Identity and Access Management ("IAM") services, celebrates the 1-year anniversary of its water utility customer.

More than 1 year ago, a public water utility in The Netherlands started using the cloud-based IDdriven Identity and Access Management solution.

When originally awarded the service contract, IDdriven competed with a number of other industry players via an RFP process. IDdriven was chosen after carefully comparing different technical proposals from various vendors.

The water utility has been using the IDdriven service ever since, expanding functionality and increasing usage of the software. Every day, they experience the benefits of improved business controls at lower costs than before with the IDdriven service.

Today the customer is planning to add even more functionality and has made the IDdriven solution an integrated part of its lifecycle management.

The Water Utility and its employees are responsible for delivering water to 780,000 households and companies in the Netherlands. The company manages the complete infrastructure from pumping water, treatment facilities, storage, delivery infrastructure, and billing.

Arend Verweij, CEO of IDdriven, Inc., stated, "We are happy to see that the customer is very satisfied with the way our IDdriven solution performs. It clearly demonstrates the capabilities and stability of our IDdriven SaaS solution, and has recently given larger enterprises the confidence to do the same."

About IDdriven

With its next-generation IDaaS program of the same name, IDdriven, Inc. is at the forefront of the new breed of Identity Management and Access Governance solutions. The company is currently researching and developing a solution for enterprises aimed at helping enterprises utilizing the benefits of consortium based blockchain and their frameworks. Taking the complexity and upfront costs out of implementation, IDdriven automates access security for vulnerable company assets by seamlessly integrating with the solutions from Microsoft and other cloud providers like Amazon. Founded in 2013, IDdriven is headquartered in Sacramento, California. To learn more, visit www.IDdriven.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IDdriven's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) commercialization of our software programs, (ii) development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) industry competition, (iv) we may need to raise capital to meet business requirements. More detailed information about IDdriven and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. IDdriven assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

E: investors@IDdriven.com

T: 415.226.7773

SOURCE: IDdriven