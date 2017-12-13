Exterior Wall Systems Market by Type, Material, End-Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Exterior Wall Systems Market by Type (Ventilated, Non-Ventilated, and Curtain Wall), Material (Glass Panel, Metal Panel, Plaster Boards), End-Use (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

It's projected that the exterior wall systems market size will grow from USD 186.02 Billion in 2017 to USD 278.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.43%.

This market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the growing awareness about environment-friendly faade systems and the increasing need for efficient building thermal management. Additionally, regulatory frameworks promote the use of exterior wall systems. The market has immense opportunities owing to the emergence of new technologies and the growing construction industry in emerging economies.

On the basis of material, the exterior wall systems market is segmented into glass panels, ceramic tiles, vinyl, metal panels, bricks & stones, fiber cement, gypsum/plasterboard, EIFS, wood boards, fiber glass panel, HPL boards, and others which include (magnesium oxide board and cement boards). The glass panel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The dominant market position of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for high-performance and value-added glass panels. The opportunities of value-added glass are expected to grow in the future due to recent changes in building regulations for energy efficiency in most countries, which will eventually drive the demand for glass panels in the exterior wall systems market.

The exterior wall systems market, by type, is segmented into ventilated faade, curtain wall, and non-ventilated faade. The curtain wall segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for curtain wall is attributed to factors such as the reduced construction time they offer as the duration of the fabrication processes is shorter. Curtain walls also provide protection from harsh weather conditions, while reducing the damage caused by natural calamities such as earthquakes.

The exterior wall systems market, by end-use sector, is segmented into residential commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the commercial segment is attributed to the rise in standardization in the architectural & infrastructural industry, increase in the number of green buildings, energy-efficient buildings, and superior properties such as durability, water- and wind-resistance, easy maintenance, and weather-proof properties that exterior wall systems offer.

The market in developed countries is maturing; the Asia Pacific market particularly the developing markets in countries such as China and India is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2017 to 2022. In 2016, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global exterior wall systems market. This region is a hub for foreign investments and the booming residential & non-residential construction sectors, largely due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of land. The increase in demand for exterior wall systems can be attributed to the rising population with high disposable incomes and construction opportunities in this region. Increasing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly construction also drives the exterior wall systems market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Exterior Wall Systems Market, By Material



8 Exterior Wall Systems Market, By Type



9 Exterior Wall Systems Market, By End-Use Sector



10 Exterior Wall Systems Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



3A Composites

Alcoa Corporation

Asahi Glass

Boral Limited

CSR Limited

China Jushi

ETEX

Egger Group

Elementia

Evonik

Fletcher Building

James Hardie

Kronospan Limited

Lafargeholcim

Nippon Sheet Glass

Owens Corning

PPG Industries

Polyone

SCG

Saint-Gobain

Sika

Stadur Produktions GmbH

Toray Industries

Trusus

USG Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lr5kzk/exterior_wall?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716