Ossur Hf: Ossur Hf: Financial calendar 2018

Interim Report Q1 2018 25 April 2018 Interim Report Q2 2018 25 July 2018 Interim Report Q3 2018 24 October 2018 Interim Report Q4 2018 and Consolidated Financial Statements for FY 2018 4 February 2019 Annual General Meeting 7 March 2019

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations +354 515 1380 dhreidarsson@ossur.com

Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that helps people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports, prosthetic limbs and compression therapy. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com (http://www.ossur.com/).

