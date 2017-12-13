Discover Best Practices for a Data-Driven, Experiential Sales Strategy at STAR Sales Team Alpine Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange Event

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Phil Horn, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Sacramento Kings, will lead a key session, Collaborating with Customer Service to Capture Voice of the Customer and Drive Retention and Revenue, at the STAR Sales Team Alpine Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange. The event will take place on February 7-9, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Horn's session will examine how sales often set service up to fail, and why a data-driven and experiential sales strategy will lead to a more successful retention process. His session will showcase best practices for proactive collaboration with service and strategy teams. He will show participants how to utilize customer feedback to disarm buyers during the sales process, leading to more manageable expectations and maximum revenue.

Key take-aways will include insights into how to use existing customer feedback to enhance the sales process and shorten the sales cycle, as well as using predictive customer insights to shift retention efforts from reactive to proactive WOW moments!

Michael O. "Coop" Cooper, an internationally recognized executive coach who specializes in working with executive teams to develop leadership skills and strategies, will present a coaching session, Embracing Change: The Three Critical Dimensions You're Not (But Should Be) Thinking About. He will explore the many ways humans naturally resist change and examine how organizational change efforts are often met with problems and resistance. As Coop states, to address this, leaders must understand the three critical, but rarely discussed, dimensions to change. He will provide best practices for addressing these three critical dimensions of change.

The Sales Team Alpine Retreat will consist of four distinct zones:

Zone 1: Sales Leadership;

Zone 2: Sales Management;

Zone 3: Sales Operations;

Zone 4 President's Club: Best Practices for High-Performance Account Executives.Participants can customize their own agenda from the above zones.

