Original equipment manufacturers (OEM's) are foisting autonomous driving technology on to the consumers. As features such as lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking assist gain further prominence, more steering technologies are expected to disconnect drivers from driving.

The system used by Infiniti is widely termed as the 1st Generation SbW. Turning the steering wheel sends an electronic signal to the steering force actuator, which sends data to the electronic control unit, which forwards it to the steering angle actuator, which in turn turns the wheels. However, the 1st generation of SbW used by Infiniti did make use of the steering column in order to provide a mechanical back up if and when the electronic system failed.

A pureplay SbW will eventually eliminate the steering column in future which in turn will reduce a vehicle's weight and therefore boost fuel economy. Moreover, eliminating these components would make it cheaper to produce left- and right-hand drive versions of the same vehicle. SbW infinitely improves steering response and precision when compared to traditional mechanical set up.

Moreover, considering future vehicles are expected to be highly autonomous vehicles, ADAS functions related to steering can be performed easily as these inputs become electronic mechanical inputs. Autonomous vehicles are finally coming of age with far reaching benefits and steer by wire is seen as the 1st step towards that age. This research service explores the future of the steer-by-wire as the industry migrates from a traditional manually driven vehicles to semi-autonomous vehicles and eventually autonomous vehicles with driver completely out of the loop.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, And Methodology

3. Product Segmentation And Definitions

4. Regulations

5. Technology Overview

6. Key Adoption Drivers And Restraints

7. Impact Of Autonomous Driving On Steer-By-Wire Technology

8. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

9. Conclusions And Future Outlook

10. Appendix

