The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive active suspension system marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global automotive active suspension system market by actuator type (hydraulic actuators, pneumatic actuators, and electromagnetic actuators) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive active suspension system market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Superior riding quality, improved comfort, and smoother driving experience: a major market driver

In 2016, 51% of the global automotive active suspension system market was dominated by the segment using hydraulic actuators

EMEA dominates the automotive active suspension system market, accounting for a share of around 44%

Continental, ThyssenKrupp, Infineon Technologies, and BWI Group are the leading players in the market

Superior riding quality, improved comfort, and smoother driving experience are one of the major factors driving the global automotive active suspension system market. The automotive suspension system industry is continuously witnessing advances in technologies and systems that improve the riding experience. Over the last decade, it has been discovered that customers concentrate more on a vehicle's comfort, convenience, and safety features. Players operating in the automotive suspension system industry invested heavily in the development of new technologies using their competitive abilities in ride-related technologies. Therefore, the suspension system industry witnessed developments in the form of lightweight, continuously adjustable suspension technologies.

Hydraulic actuators: largest segment by actuator type

The use of hydraulic actuators in suspension applications has several benefits that include more ruggedness, less power loss, high-pressure generation suitable for high force applications, and overall better power-to-weight ratio. These benefits push OEMs to integrate hydraulic actuators in active suspension systems. Currently, the global automotive advanced suspension system market using hydraulic actuators dominates the market. These actuators can withstand high forces and torque for high force automotive applications, making them suitable for the active suspension system.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "The hydraulic actuator-based active suspension system works on the principle of high-pressure hydraulics which pre-stresses the spring. This enables generation of anti-roll forces that help in stabilizing body movements. The hydraulic actuators are controlled using an electronic unit, which uses the data collected by numerous signals when the vehicle is moving on the road. These actuators are used by many prominent automakers and are most suitable for low bandwidth applications."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive active suspension system market consists of a few well-established vendors. The increasing popularity and demand for advanced comfort systems for improved riding comfort, superior handling capabilities, and enhanced safety are making the automotive suspension system market more competitive. Furthermore, the shift of the automotive industry towards advanced materials and electronics is driving the global automotive active suspension system market. The market is also fueled by the increasing sales volume of the premium and luxury segment vehicles in the developing economies of APAC.

