Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Correction: Business Review 1.11.-30.11.2017: Net sales growth accelerated partly due to successful recruitments

Correction: Business Review 1.11.-30.11.2017: Net sales growth was accelerated partly due to successful recruitments

There was an error in the title of the company announcement regarding November key figures. The title included incorrect period: January 1 to November 30, 2017. The correct period is November 1 - November 30, 2017. Below is the corrected company announcement.

Business Review 1.11.-30.11.2017: Net sales growth was accelerated partly due to successful recruitments

Gofore publishes monthly reports on the development of its business. Initially the reports will include monthly net sales and the number of employees. The reports will also include the number of working days each month to make comparing monthly figures easier. The reports may be expanded in the future to cover additional key figures.

November 2017:

- Net sales: EUR 4.1 million (unaudited)

- Number of employees: 373

- Number of working days in Finland: 22

Net sales for the period grew and was EUR 4.1 million compared to EUR 3.9 million in the previous month. Favorable developments were largely due to continued new recruits and customer demand remaining on a good level. The absence of working time deviations such as typical holiday season did not affect billing in the period. In November, the number of employees reached 373.

Further enquiries

Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore

tel. +358 (0)40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digitalisation specialist operating since 2002. We offer modern services that help operators in the private and public sectors to face digital change. Our mission is to change the world for the better through digitalisation and by renewing ways of working. Our services cover the entire value chain -frommanagementconsultationtoservicedesignandimplementationaswellascloudservices. Stayingontopandaheadofthedevelopmentrequiresustobefast-paced,regenerativeandcompetitive. Wehave 15 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, alacrity and genuine interaction. We believe that we are the best partner to our clients on the path to digital change. Gofore currently employs over 370 people in Helsinki, Jyväskylä,Tampere,Swansea, Munich and Madrid. GoforewaschosenasthebestworkplaceinFinlandandthesecond-bestworkplaceinEuropeintheGreatPlacetoWorksurveyin 2017. More information: www.gofore.com (http://www.gofore.com).

