Global Waveguide Connectors Market 2017-2021: Introduction of Flexible Waveguide Connectors

The global waveguide connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 20.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Waveguide Connectors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of waveguide connectors for application such as microwave oven, microwave radio, and radar applications.

One trend in the market is introduction of flexible waveguide connectors. Often, a precisely designed rigid waveguide structure with the proper connector and orientation is not readily available. To receive the correct part, lead times can usually go up to several weeks or months, which is not convenient for the design, repair, or replacement of these devices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is miniaturization of electronic devices. Miniaturization may be described as the manufacturing of downsized mechanical, optical, and electronic products and devices. Some examples of miniaturized electronics are miniaturization of mobile phones and computers as well as vehicle engine downsizing. In electronics, Moore's Law predicts that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit for minimum component cost will double in every 18 months, thereby enabling processors to be built in smaller sizes. Advances in electronic packaging have become the backbone for high-performance miniaturized electronic systems. The integration of advanced devices with high-density packaging has been a significant factor for miniaturization in electronic devices.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is development of RFSoC to replace waveguide connectors. System integration, which may be described as the combined integration of circuits, components, and devices to create an interconnected functionality of electronics, is implemented in different manners. The increasing functionality of semiconductor devices and high end-user expectations have driven the development of packaging and interconnect technologies in the last four to five years. Silicon integration has brought about the concept of system-on-a-chip (SoC) for several applications, which requires lesser chips and fewer circuit board integrations. Particularly, by integrating SoC in end-user applications, consumer demands for compact and highly reliable electronic products can be met.



Introduction of flexible waveguide connectors

Microwave backhaul in 5G

Microwave as a fronthaul solution

