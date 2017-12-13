The "Mindfulness in the Workplace" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Mindfulness is now practised in many areas of society and is being increasingly recognised for it's benefits in the workplace, with positive effects on health, efficiency and productivity. Studies have shown that mindfulness is fundamentally connected to many aspects of workplace functioning, and in particular is associated with key area such as:

Wellbeing, resilience and stress management

Improved relationships, creating more effective team working

Performance including positive effects on leadership, decision-making and creativity and innovation

Agenda:

What is mindfulness?

The benefits of mindfulness

How can practicing mindfulness help on both a physical and psychological level

Mindfulness as a tool for coping with stress

Discuss the role mindfulness can play in helping to manage stress more effectively

How to use mindfulness to recognise the signs of stress and to minimise stress-related problems

Non-judgmental awareness and working with negative thoughts

The necessity to approach mindful awareness in a non-judgemental fashion

Meditation, the basis of mindfulness raising our internal and external awareness

Benefits of meditation

Why is there a resistance to meditation

How to find an approach that works for you

Meditation exercises that can be practiced anywhere and anytime

Common problems when meditating and things to avoid when meditating

Being present

Exploring the physiological and psychological differences between being physically and mentally present

Exploring the senses

Look beyond the analytical side of the mind and the process of thinking, judging and planning to find solutions

The dangers of multi-tasking The art of doing twice as much as you should half as well as you could'

Explore how the cognitive load demanded by switching your attention expends energy

Can productivity be increased by focusing on one thing at a time?

Practical activities to help develop mindfulness

Sleep/rest

Changing perspective

Disengaging the autopilot

Being self-compassionate

Span versus path goals

Being creative

Showing gratitude

The great outdoors

Personal mindfulness plan

Discuss your planned approach to mindfulness following the course

