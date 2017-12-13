The "Mindfulness in the Workplace" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Mindfulness is now practised in many areas of society and is being increasingly recognised for it's benefits in the workplace, with positive effects on health, efficiency and productivity. Studies have shown that mindfulness is fundamentally connected to many aspects of workplace functioning, and in particular is associated with key area such as:
- Wellbeing, resilience and stress management
- Improved relationships, creating more effective team working
- Performance including positive effects on leadership, decision-making and creativity and innovation
Agenda:
What is mindfulness?
The benefits of mindfulness
- How can practicing mindfulness help on both a physical and psychological level
Mindfulness as a tool for coping with stress
- Discuss the role mindfulness can play in helping to manage stress more effectively
- How to use mindfulness to recognise the signs of stress and to minimise stress-related problems
Non-judgmental awareness and working with negative thoughts
- The necessity to approach mindful awareness in a non-judgemental fashion
Meditation, the basis of mindfulness raising our internal and external awareness
- Benefits of meditation
- Why is there a resistance to meditation
- How to find an approach that works for you
- Meditation exercises that can be practiced anywhere and anytime
- Common problems when meditating and things to avoid when meditating
Being present
- Exploring the physiological and psychological differences between being physically and mentally present
Exploring the senses
- Look beyond the analytical side of the mind and the process of thinking, judging and planning to find solutions
The dangers of multi-tasking The art of doing twice as much as you should half as well as you could'
- Explore how the cognitive load demanded by switching your attention expends energy
- Can productivity be increased by focusing on one thing at a time?
Practical activities to help develop mindfulness
- Sleep/rest
- Changing perspective
- Disengaging the autopilot
- Being self-compassionate
- Span versus path goals
- Being creative
- Showing gratitude
- The great outdoors
Personal mindfulness plan
- Discuss your planned approach to mindfulness following the course
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bbq2m3/mindfulness_in?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005724/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Professional Development and Training