

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) said that beginning in April 2018, card members will not be required to sign receipts for their credit card purchases.



The company thus joins other major card companies such as Mastercard Inc. (MA) and Discover Financial Services Inc. (DFS), who have previously announced similar changes.



American Express said it is eliminating the requirement for merchants to collect card members' signatures for all purchase transactions at the point of sale beginning in April 2018. The move applies globally to all American Express-accepting merchants.



'The payments landscape has evolved to the point where we can now eliminate this pain point for our merchants. Our fraud capabilities have advanced so that signatures are no longer necessary to fight fraud,' said Jaromir Divilek, Executive Vice President of Global Network Business, American Express.



The company noted that the need for signatures has declined around the world due to several advancements in the payments industry. These include the growth of contactless payment options, including card-based and mobile tap-and-pay methods, the global adoption of EMV chip technology, and the continued expansion of online shopping.



American Express added that it has also deployed 'advanced machine learning algorithms' that allow for more precise detection of fraud while minimizing disruption of card members' genuine spending.



Just a week earlier, Discover Financial Services said it will no longer require customers' signatures at the point of sale for credit and debit transactions on the Discover Global Network in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The change is effective from April 2018.



In October, Mastercard said that after April 2018, customers will no longer be required to sign for any purchases they made on the card at retail. The company noted that the change, which will apply to both credit and debit card purchases in Canada and the U.S, will not have any negative impact on safety.



Visa Inc. (V) is now the only major U.S. card company that has not yet announced a similar change.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX