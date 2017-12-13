

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) president and CEO John Legere unveiled the next phase in the Un-carrier's mobile video strategy, announcing plans to launch a disruptive new TV service in 2018.



Legere also announced the Un-carrier has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TV technology innovator Layer3 TV, Inc. and will work with Layer3 TV's leading technology and talent to create T-Mobile's new TV service.



The Un-carrier will enter the $100+ billion pay TV market in 2018, bringing consumers real choice.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX