sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,55 Euro		-0,958
-1,76 %
WKN: A1T7LU ISIN: US8725901040 Ticker-Symbol: TM5 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
T-MOBILE US INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
T-MOBILE US INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,54
54,66
17:06
54,53
54,67
17:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
T-MOBILE US INC
T-MOBILE US INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
T-MOBILE US INC53,55-1,76 %