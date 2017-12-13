The global automotive cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 28% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005613/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive cybersecurity market 2017-2021 under their automotive sector library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global automotive cybersecurity market by application that includes passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: need for cybersecurity in growing connected car market

The growth of the automotive cybersecurity market is dependent on the requirement for security in the connected cars. There are about 70 engine control unit (ECUs) inside a modern vehicle and over 100 ECUs in high-end vehicles. These ECUs are internally connected by controller area network (CAN). CAN was initially designed for closed vehicular systems and security was not considered in the specification of CAN protocol topology. This weakness has enabled hackers to hack into the system successfully. The increasing probability of hacking increases the demand for the inclusion of security mechanisms that isolate the safety critical ECUs from non-safety-critical ECUs.

According to Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "A connected car usually uploads around 25 gigabytes of data every hour to a cloud database. The data uploaded contains user behavior data and telematics data that is analyzed in real-time to keep the vehicle's performance, efficiency, and safety in check. All the data, if hacked, can be used to immobilize the vehicle or to hurt the driver financially. These are consumer concerns that are expected to drive the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: collaboration between connected vehicle manufacturers and ICT industry

The transition from traditional vehicles to connected and self-driving vehicles is bringing unparalleled innovations and options to the transportation and other sectors. The greatest risk faced by the evolving technology is a cyber intrusion. If unaddressed, cyber intrusions have the potential to hamper the growth of the connected and self-driving vehicles. The threats range from the owner's, driver's, or passenger's personal and financial information to loss of physical control of the connected vehicle. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry has an extensive experience in handling cybersecurity and is also actively working to enhance security in its networks and devices continually.

Market challenge: price sensitivity and low consumer acceptance to prolong adoption in emerging markets

Growing markets such as China and India are currently the largest markets for the automotive industry. But, the market for connected cars is growing at a slower rate because of the price sensitivity of the market. Connected cars are equipped with advanced driver assistance systemsand inbuilt modem for internet connectivity. These features lead to an increase in price that makes cars unaffordable for a majority of the population. By the end of 2016, about 43 million people in China and 224 million people in India were living below poverty line. Only a fraction of the population in these countries could afford to buy cars with ADAS systems and connected cars, which marks them as slow adopters in case of connected cars.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market:

Argus Cyber Security

HARMAN International

Karamba Security

Symantec

The automotive cybersecurity market is highly competitive with the presence of established players and new start-ups entering the market. The market is heavily dependent on the penetration of connected cars. Currently, only developed regions such as the Americas and EMEA have a higher penetration rate when compared to the developing regions. The major vendors are investing heavily in both hardware and software solutions to make the connected cars feasible.

Get a sample copy of the global automotive cybersecurity market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive electronics research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005613/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com