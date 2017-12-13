BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company's NAV decreased by 2.5% in November, in line with its benchmark, the Euromoney Global Mining Index, which also declined by 2.5% (performance in GBP terms).

Broader equity markets continued to strengthen in November, as displayed by the MSCI World Index (total return) delivering +2.2%. However, following a period of strong manufacturing data from China in recent months, Chinese manufacturing data was the weakest we have seen in five months, with the Caixin Manufacturing PMI falling to 50.8 in November from a prior level of 51 in October. In addition, there were concerns around credit tightening in China during the month, as China's financial regulators proposed sweeping rules to curb the risks in the country's $15 trillion of asset management products. Against this backdrop, we saw a sell-off in mined commodities following the strong performance we saw in the run up to LME week during October. Base metals came under pressure, with nickel, zinc, copper and aluminium decreasing by 9.8%, 4.4%, 1.2% and 5.0% respectively. On the other hand, bulk commodities posted positive performance, with the price of iron ore bucking the negative trend and increasing by 17.1%.

Over the last month a number of the major mining companies hosted capital markets days to provide an outlook on their respective businesses for 2018. Encouragingly, the prevailing theme from the companies is one of capital discipline, with management teams focused on value over volume and creating value for shareholders. After a period of cost and capital deflation, companies are beginning to see some cost inflation with moderate increases to sustaining capital announced.

Strategy and Outlook

Over the past 18 months, we have seen a remarkable turnaround in the financial health of the mining sector. For some time, we have been confident that January 2016 marked the bottom of the mining cycle, as back then, the market was concerned about a 'hard-landing' in China, as well as mining companies' stretched balance sheets. Today, balance sheets are in much better shape and given current commodity prices we are optimistic about a continued recovery in share prices. The mining sector has among the highest free cash flow yield out of any global sector and, given the improvement in balance sheets, we expect lower earnings volatility relative to the previous three years to help drive a re-rating.

Whilst the mining sector has performed strongly, we are only back at 2014 levels and still a very long way below the peak in 2011. Mined commodity prices still look elevated in some cases but, importantly, mining shares are still pricing in commodity prices well below current spot prices.

We recognise that China remains the key risk for investors in the mining sector but believe that the Chinese administration has shown itself willing and able to step in with support to avoid a 'hard-landing' type event. Reform measures put in place by the government across a range of industries, including steel, coal and aluminium, to tackle pollution and excess capacity has been more effective than many expected and have improved the profitability across a number of sectors, which we see as a key benefit in the longer-term. China should also benefit from a spillover effect from the wider improvements we have seen in global economic growth in recent months. Concerns mounted in Q2 of this year that tighter credit conditions in the country could lead to a slowdown. However, economic data has continued to defy the sceptics and exceed expectations.

Meanwhile, commodity prices should also be supported by constraints on the supply side resulting from the underinvestment we have seen in the mining sector in recent years, with global mining sector capex down 66% since the peak in 2012. The key question for investors today is whether the mining companies can maintain the same level of capital discipline or will they slip back into bad habits? For now, we feel the pain of the recent down-cycle is still too fresh and rhetoric from management teams gives us optimism that the sector's focus remains on shareholder returns.

All data points are in US dollar terms unless stated otherwise.

13 December 2017

