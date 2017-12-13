Content Delivery Network Market Worth 30.89 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Content Delivery Network Marketby Type (Standard/Non-Video & Video CDN), Core Solution (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, Cloud Security), Adjacent Service, Service Provider, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market size is expected to grow from USD 7.47 Billion in 2017 to USD 30.89 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.8% during the forecast period.

The CDN Market is growing rapidly, owing to the increasing volume of data consumption over the internet and the proliferation of 4K content over company websites and social sites.

Media delivery core solution is expected to have the largest market share

The report segments the global CDN Market into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security core solutions. The customers expect to have flawless viewing experience, and media delivery solution assures to deliver the content and engage audience globally, without the need to build costly infrastructure to match the complexity of a different connected device. The growth of the media delivery solution is majorly driven by the need for managed and unmanaged content delivery in a reliable way, and an increasing demand for and the consumption of rich media files, high definition videos, and other static content by the users over the internet.

Storage services is expected to hold the largest market share in 2017

Among all the adjacent services, the storage services segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share and is estimated to grow considerably during the forecast period, as the majority of unstructured data including server logs, media files, emails, and posts on social media platforms are utilizing cloud-based storage services for storing data. These storage services offer cloud storage services to reduce expenses incurred by storage costs and maintenance.

North America is expected to be the largest revenue generator in 2017

The report has been segmented into 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to be the largest region in 2017 for the CDN Market, followed by Europe. Rapid growth in digitization trend and video contents is a major driver of CDN solutions in North America. The market growth in developing regions can be attributed to technology enhancements.

Major vendors in the Content Delivery Network Marketare: Akamai (US), Google (US), Level 3 Communications (US), and Limelight Networks (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Internap (US), Verizon (US), CDNetworks (Korea), Tata Communications (India and Singapore), and StackPath (US). The key innovators identified are Cedexis (US), Incapsula (US), Fastly (US), CacheFly (US), and Cloudflare (US). These vendors have adopted various types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their offerings in the CDN market.

