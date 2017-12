Certified power output measurement of 326.67 W by Chinese firm JA Solar is a new world record for a mono-si PERC 60-cell module, as verified by TUV SUD.

The records keep on coming. JA Solar has today confirmed that it has achieved 326.67 watt (W) power output on a 60-cell module made using mono-si PERC cells.

The power output measurement was confirmed by Germany's TUV SUD, and builds upon the incremental increases ...

