The American Concrete Institute Announces Educational Partnership With The Big 5 Heavy Show In Dubai, March 2018

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Concrete Institute announces that it will host the ACI Concrete Essentials Seminar Series at the Big 5 Heavy Show in Dubai, UAE, March 26-27, 2018.

The two-day seminar series will give participants an in-depth look into topics including concrete repair, self-consolidating concrete, mass concrete, and more. Additionally, the seminar series will feature a three-part course on the ACI Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete, which -- under a recently-signed agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council Standardization Organization -- will be used to develop a Gulf Building Code.

The Concrete Essentials Seminar Series will take place during the inaugural Big 5 Heavy show. Big 5 Heavy organizes the show into five different sections - concrete, PMV, roadworks, mining, and building materials manufacturing. This show will be the only dedicated platform for professionals involved in large and small-scale construction and demolition projects in the Middle East that require heavy machinery, equipment and concrete.

Partnering with The Big 5 Heavy is one of the ways ACI is establishing stronger relationships with organizations internationally. ACI maintains its relationship with the international concrete community through its participation in international events, its active and influential International Chapters, its collaboration with International Partners, and the Ambassador Speaker Program.

For more information on how to participate in the ACI Concrete Essentials Seminar Series and The Big 5 Heavy, visit www.thebig5heavy.com.

