The Republic of Iceland, rated A3 by Moody's (Stable), A by S&P (Stable) and A by Fitch (Stable) has priced a new EUR500m 5-year RegS fixed rate transaction, paying a coupon of 0.500% per annum. The new deal has a reoffer price of 99.705% to give a spread of +35bp over mid-swaps, equivalent to +91.9bp over the 0% October-2022 OBL. Joint lead managers are Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Nomura. Pay date 20th of December. Listing London/ English Law. Denoms €100k + €1k, ISIN XS173851197