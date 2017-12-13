Lonmin announced the completion of the acquisition of Anglo American Platinum's 42.5% interest in the Pandora joint venture on Wednesday, as well as Mvelaphanda Resources' 7.5% interest. The company said the agreement to acquire AAP's interest in Pandora was first announced on 11 November 2016, and the acquisition of Mvelaphanda's interest was announced on 13 May 2017. Lonmin now owns 100% of Pandora, with the effective date for both transactions being 1 December 2017. The completion of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...