3i Infrastructure has agreed to sell its stake in Finnish power company Elenia and a complementary district heating business to a consortium comprising Allianz Capital Partners, Macquarie Infrastructure and the State Pension Fund of Finland. The sale of the investment will generate estimated gross proceeds of around £725m for 3i compared to a valuation of £498m at 30 September. Completion of the transaction is subject to EU merger regulation approval and is expected before the end of 3i's ...

